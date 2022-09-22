Mentoring is one of the most fulfilling challenges an experienced agent can take on, especially for those wanting to grow their team with the right talent.

Building Confidence Step by Step

Training a new agent by tapping into the wisdom you’ve gained through experience is a win-win as they learn and grow into the role. It will help them start off on the best possible footing and ensure that their interactions with your clients will be positive from the get-go.

When bringing in a brand-new agent, it’s vital to set them up with wins in the beginning to build confidence and skills. To boost their chances of early success:

Start them off like an assistant rather than a full partner or co-worker. This isn’t to make them feel like they are less important, but it’s the best way to learn the business from the ground up. Understanding the backend of the business while starting to connect with clients without the pressure of having to win the listing, negotiate the terms or hold the sale together when something goes wrong will build confidence as much as it will help teach through observation.

Provide them with the right tools for success. This might include reading materials, timely training and tools to learn the ins and outs of the real estate industry, your local market, your specific team dynamics and culture, as well as any niche you specialize in.

Have them host a few open houses. This is a great way to get comfortable meeting potential clients, showing homes and working to calm those initial nerves that brand-new agents will have. Visit https://bit.ly/12openhousetips/ for 12 strategies that can help them and you.

Slowly introduce them to clients. They can begin doing more activities like making phone calls, scheduling inspections, helping plan and run client events and taking on some showings.

Have them shadow you. Bring them along on listing appointments to observe, and later you can involve them more and more.

As time goes on and newer agents grow in their skills and knowledge, they can take on more and more responsibilities until a true partnership is reached. They’ll have a stronger foundation for their career, and you’ll have a team member who has learned the ropes in such a way that you can feel confident about the contribution they are making to your team.

Darryl Davis has trained and coached more than 100,000 agents globally. He is a best-selling author of “How to Become a Power Agent® in Real Estate,” which tops Amazon’s charts for most-sold book to real estate agents. Davis hosts a weekly webinar to help agents succeed in changing times.

Visit www.DarrylSpeaks.com/Online-Training/.