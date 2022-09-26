Do you ever feel like you’re trying to boil the ocean, offering every perk and promise you can think of to entice new agents to join your team? It can be challenging to narrow your focus in a constantly changing industry with lots of shiny new tools, tech and incentives, but “boiling the ocean” isn’t the solution to providing a clear value proposition. A well-defined value proposition, catered to a specific group of agents—or even clients—can make all the difference.

Suppose, for example, you’re a brokerage looking to bring on luxury-focused agents. In this case, a value proposition around discounts or promotions isn’t going to make sense, but seamless transaction support might, as well as increased marketing resources. If you need to find agents specializing in foreclosures, your value proposition will be drastically different, focused instead on administrative resources that make tedious tasks run smoothly.

Even further, your value proposition is not just what you believe in and want to offer, not just what sounds good on paper, but what you actually do on a daily basis to assist the success of agents and their clients. For example, if you’re great at supplying impactful training, perhaps that’s a key value of your brokerage that allows you to attract newer agents who need additional learning and development. If you instead focus on concierge services, go that direction to define and promote your proposition instead, and attract agents who appreciate that value in return.

Once you have your eye on a well-defined target and a specific value proposition, ensuring that your actions match your values is perhaps the most important part of promoting your brokerage—and that starts from the top down. Senior leadership at your brokerage or within your team needs to live and breathe every part of what makes your brokerage special. A consistent message along with consistent action and culture will ensure that you actually bring the value you promise, and that means investing where it matters, too. If your value proposition is enhanced marketing, but you don’t provide an adequate budget, that will become apparent to any agent who joins and result in a poor perception of your promise.

We see that the largest brokerages in our industry do provide many benefits, but they’re known for specifics—that they’re virtual, that they’re great at training or that they offer the best tech—because of their focus on action (and investment) behind these specific values. With increased focus from the top down on a well-defined value proposition and making these values a consistent part of your brokerage’s operations, your clarity will appeal to exactly the type of agents you’re looking for—a win for everyone.

