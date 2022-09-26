Jenni Bonura, president and CEO of Atlanta luxury firm Harry Norman, REALTORS®, has announced changes to the leadership of the company’s Buckhead Northwest and Woodstock offices.

Tori Hughes, a current Harry Norman REALTOR®, was named senior vice president and managing broker of the Buckhead Northwest office. Hughes has been with Harry Norman since 2018 and joined the leadership team as professional development manager in 2021. In 2019, Hughes was the Harry Norman, REALTORS® Rookie of the Year and was the #2 Top Producing Agent in the East Cobb office in 2020, the company said.

On her recent promotion, Hughes said, “I am beyond grateful to support the agents in their business goals.”

Dawn Motter will also be joining the leadership team as the senior vice president and managing broker for the Woodstock office. An industry expert, Motter is a member of the ARA, the Cherokee Association of REALTORS® and the Residential Real Estate Council, a release noted.

Motter’s achievements include the Phoenix Award with the ARA, Consistent Top 5% producer in the ARA and membership in Harry Norman, REALTORS® Success Circle.. “Having spent the last twenty-five years in this area with my family and as a REALTOR®, I am looking forward to expanding Harry Norman’s presence by attracting associates to our brand. I look forward to building an office culture of successful agents committed to our community and providing exceptional customer service,” said Motter.

“Both Tori and Dawn are greatly valued across our company and will be strong leaders for our Buckhead Northwest and Woodstock offices,” said Bonura. “Tori has proven to be a leader within our company, consistently producing positive results and additional sales growth through new marketing synergies, agent training and masterminding opportunities, and Dawn has been an agent with our company for 15 years, which speaks to her wealth of knowledge and expertise in the real estate market.”

