Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty has announced that the brokerage John Naumann & Associates. The transaction adds its REALTORS® and staff to the statewide company. Terms were not disclosed. This is part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty’s ongoing expansion strategy and marks the second time

it has expanded its Lee County presence in 2022.

“We are honored to have the associates of John Naumann join our Southwest Florida region,” said Shawn Strodoski, regional vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty.

The brokerages’ founder, John Naumann, who passed away suddenly in July, first came to Sanibel, Florida in 1972 and founded John Naumann & Associates, Inc. in 1975. Naumann built the company into the largest real estate brokerage company in Sanibel and Captiva Islands, with annual sales of more than $400 million.

“This acquisition serves as a tribute to John Naumann’s honorable legacy and ongoing commitment to serving the real estate needs of the Sanibel community,” said Rei Mesa, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty. “We are proud and fortunate that they have entrusted us to continue in his honor as John Naumann & Associates transitions to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty. The pillars of our core values – longevity, stability and integrity are perfectly aligned with those of John Naumann & Associates. The firm’s associates are well-respected throughout the local community and southwest Florida, and we are pleased to welcome them to our ‘Family of Services.’”

“John Naumann & Associates have enjoyed great recognition and success over the years assisting customers with outstanding results,” said Jason Naumann, son of the late John Naumann. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty’s solid reputation, global brand recognition, along with their long-term vision are an excellent match for my father’s company and for the dedicated and loyal REALTOR® associates who deserve the continued expectation of excellence and leadership. We are proud to have the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices name now associated with the team and look forward to continued success.”

For more information, visit BHHSFloridaRealty.com.