Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has selected Virtuance & Diakrit for its Solutions Group. This program offers preferred business resources for the company’s global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms, a release noted. Virtuance & Diakrit provides high-quality marketing content including magazine-quality photography, 2D and 3D floor plans, virtual tours, digital renovating, decorating tools and video to over 2,000 leading brokerage brands worldwide, the company stated.

“Virtuance & Diakrit gives real estate brokers a strategic advantage by ensuring all their listings are brand consistent and are widely advertised to everyone in the market,” said Jeff Kennedy, LeadingRE’s vice president, Sales/Partnerships. “And, with technologies that highlight what it could be like to live in any given property—without even stepping foot inside – they help buyers feel more confident in their home buying decision.”

Virtuance was previously acquired by Diakrit in March 2022. The company maintains established networks of photography in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, the company noted.

“We’re excited to join LeadingRE’s prestigious Solutions Group. LeadingRE attracts some of the world’s top real estate firms, such as our clients John L. Scott in the US, Barfoot & Thompson in New Zealand and Belle Property in Australia,” said Dick Karlsson, founder and head of Global Sales & Marketing at Diakrit. “These firms have successfully won more business with the help of Virtuance & Diakrit’s high-quality marketing content. Our vision is to be the provider of choice in digital real estate marketing globally. By joining with LeadingRE, we look forward to establishing new relationships with leading firms in the U.S., Canada and central Europe to help them become a brand top-of-mind for anyone thinking of buying or selling in their market.”

To learn more, visit experiences.diakrit.com/LRE22.