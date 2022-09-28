Above: Kevin Palmer

Real estate technology company KeyPleaz® has announced that Kevin L. Palmer has been named as CEO and principal. KeyPleaz® is an app designed to improve the property showing process, make transactions more efficient and connect busy real estate agents with available agents, a release stated.

“Kevin is the right leader for KeyPleaz®,” said Pam Griffith, KeyPleaz® co-founder and principal. “Kevin’s extensive real estate background and financial services experience will allow KeyPleaz® to expand into key markets nationwide.”

According to the company, Palmer was previously the CEO & founder of the brokerage PalmerHouse Properties, founded in 2006. In 2021, he sold the brokerage to Phoenix, Arizona based HomeSmart International. At the time of the sale, PalmerHouse Properties was the 6th largest brokerage firm in the Atlanta market with over $3.10 billion in sales and 2,250 real estate agents and brokers across 22 offices in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Alaska, the release stated.

“We believe Kevin’s strong leadership experience will help guide KeyPleaz® to becoming one of the most important resources in the real estate agent’s toolbox.” said Cathy Horgan, KeyPleaz® co-founder and principal. “Once integrated into an agent’s business, KeyPleaz® allows agents—and the brokerage—to better serve their clients and promote the growth of less tenured agents.”

“I am both honored and excited to be joining the KeyPleaz® team,” said Palmer. “When Pam and Cathy first pitched the idea of KeyPleaz® in the fall of 2019—even before the technology was fully developed—I knew this could be a tremendous resource for agents and brokerages. I was so convinced that I agreed to offer the PalmerHouse Properties 2,000+ agent base to beta test KeyPleaz. The results were significant and impressive. Kevin added “As the real estate industry continues to evolve through restructuring, consolidation and technology migrations, I believe that KeyPleaz® is well-positioned to provide a valuable resource to agents – allowing them to be more effective, efficient and productive.”

In 2022, KeyPleaz® is already supporting over 40,000 real estate professionals nationwide – permitting them to focus on the needs of their clients, while aiding brokerages in developing showing opportunities for their agent base.

For more information about KeyPleaz, visit www.keypleaz.com.