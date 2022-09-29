John Featherston, president and CEO of RISMedia recently sat down with Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, for a one-on-one conversation about a range of topics, including the organization’s rebrand, which happened right before the pandemic, and how that affected the company’s vision all through the pandemic and moving forward. Miedler also shares what it takes to be successful in the current market stresses of increased inflations, rising interest rates and ongoing inventory challenges, as well as the tools, training and culture that sets the 50-year-old brand apart.

Here’s an excerpt from their conversation:

John Featherston: How are you and how is the brand helping agents and brokers educate and communicate how to succeed in a changing market?

Mike Miedler: The real estate market is always changing. What we’ve seen in the last two years is unsustainable. I think for us, it is truly that educational process. It is making sure that we are bringing everything to our brokers that they could need in an evolving market. I think an evolving market is a good thing and it will position our brand and our Century 21 professionals for more success because of that hands-on coaching, because of the training and because of the education that we bring to the table.

