Changing vendors of a core technology service is not a process that MLSs and associations undertake lightly. This is especially true when that service is a tool that your members use heavily, like a public property records/tax system. There are disruptions to your members’ business to consider, along with the significant effort and manpower required of your organization’s staff.

But when you find a technology partner that fits your organization just right, all that upheaval is worth it. That’s what the Fresno Association of Realtors (FAR) learned when they decided to seek a new property data partner.

“Accuracy and timeliness of information is always important. Above and beyond that, finding a partner to work with you to find a solution to the issues that arise is paramount,” says Steve Flach, President of FAR’s 2022 Board of Directors.

So what should real estate organizations consider when seeking a property data solution? Here’s what to look for when seeking the best-fit data partner:

Accurate data Is No. 1

If you think that accuracy is one of the most important things in a property data solution, you’re not wrong. That’s one of the issues that drove FAR to seek a new data partner. “The main factor was cost, and we were also having some issues with accuracy of information with our previous vendor,” says Flach.

Make sure any vendor you consider has processes in place for ensuring accuracy and for promptly fixing any errors that may occur.

Data innovation

Data accuracy? Check. How about new data? The real estate data landscape changes all the time—is your property data partner able to change with it? Be sure to ask potential partners how often they add new data sources and how they vet those sources.

Planning a smooth transition

As mentioned earlier, one major challenge when switching technology partners is the potential disruption to your members’ business. Ask potential partners if they have a plan for smoothing that transition.

“Good data partners go beyond the data—they take the time to identify the needs when it comes to addressing the pains of adoption and support.. A good partner will spend time creating an individual transition plan for your MLS or association. They will listen as you define what’s most important to you. And the support shouldn’t stop after the sale and launch process—your data partner should remain engaged and offer continued support.

Beyond the data: Customization, training, and more

Change can be a dirty word, especially among real estate professionals who don’t always have the time to learn new technology platforms. Ask potential property data partners what kind of customization they are able to do for your organization in order to tailor the solution to your members’ needs.

At Fresno, for example, members wanted a customized report layout. FAR staff created a mock-up of the format they preferred and asked the provider to create a customized report for them.

“CRS Data was able to accommodate all of the changes we made and the new format was well received by our membership,” says Flach. “Some folks are resistant to change, and the new platform and new reports were a topic of conversation. After we received our customized report layouts as well as the Advanced Search, which now includes a map, our membership has been so happy with CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite.”

Part of keeping your members happy with the technology you provide is making sure they know how to use it. Not all MLSs and associations are able to provide training, however, so ask your vendor what training and support options they offer.

Look for those providers that offer both webinar and live, in-person training not just at launch, but throughout the life of the partnership.

“The fact that CRS Data has a full Help Desk team—for not just members, but staff as well—was the icing on the cake,” says Flach.

