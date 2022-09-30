Harry Norman, REALTORS®, a luxury real estate firm in Atlanta, announced that its 2022 Harry Norman Cares initiative will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Atlanta (ARMHC) . Through October 25 community members are invited to drop off needed items for various Care Kits at different Harry Norman office locations throughout Atlanta and Northeast Georgia.

“We are honored to partner with Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities this year to provide essential items to families during their stay at Ronald McDonald House,” Jenni Bonura, president and CEO of Harry Norman REALTORS®. “As a company, giving back to the communities we serve is centric to our core values. With 15 Harry Norman Offices throughout Atlanta and North Georgia supporting this cause, we are proud to be able to make a significant impact for those families in need.”

The partnership marks the first time ARMHC is collaborating with a real estate company. The Atlanta-based charity aims to keep families together during challenging times, providing resources and housing while young family members spend time at the hospital.

Needed items will be used to create different themed Care Kits, including “Fresh & Clean,” “Laundry and Clothing Care,” “Cures for Boredom,” “Grab and Go Treats,” and “Seasonal Comfort and Joy.” Items being collected for donation include travel-sized shampoos and soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, arts and craft items, playing cards, stuffed animals, non-perishable food items like granola bars, and more.

At the conclusion of the donation drive, Harry Norman, REALTORS® agents and employees will package the donated items into Care Kits to be delivered to ARMHC.

More information on specific needed items for the Care Kits and drop-off locations for donations can be found here. Interviews are available upon request.

For more information, visit harrynorman.com.