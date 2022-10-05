ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge, Massachusetts has announced that Jeff Taylor of Worcester has been named vice president, Growth and Development. Taylor formerly served as general manager. In his new position, he will identify and act on new opportunities that will enable or accelerate the agency’s continued growth.

“As one of the largest real estate agencies in Massachusetts, ERA Key has the resources and technology to continue its stellar growth – and to grow at an even faster pace,” said Taylor. “I look forward to playing a key role in that effort.”

Taylor began his career in real estate after graduating from Suffolk University with a business management degree in 2003. Since then, he has played a key role in ERA Key’s growth and success, according to President and COO Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor.

Taylor began his career as a real estate agent representing clients in the Worcester area. After serving as a company recruiter for three years, he became sales manager for ERA Key’s Westborough office in 2008. Two years later in 2010, he took over management of ERA Key’s Framingham office in addition to the Westborough office. After Distinctive Realty of Marlborough merged with ERA Key in 2011, he led the integration of the companies, the company stated.

ERA Key also noted that Taylor co-manages the ERA Key Foundation, which has given away nearly $400,000 to dozens of Worcester County nonprofits since its inception in 2004. Last year, the foundation benefited 27 organizations. Outside of ERA Key, Taylor is active with the LGBT Asylum Task Force of Worcester and was the recipient of the Worcester Business Journal’s 40 Under Forty Award in 2019.

For more information, visit era.com.