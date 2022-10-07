The most anticipated educational and networking event of the year is nearly here. NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience, will be held Nov. 11 – 13, 2022, in Orlando, as well as online. Formerly known as the REALTORS® Conference & Expo, this annual event has been reimagined to optimize opportunities to learn, connect and be inspired. With so many agents to meet, exhibitors to see and sessions to attend, it may be a little overwhelming. I can tell you from experience that it’s worth it—and a little planning goes a long way. Here’s my best advice for attendees.

Review the Educational Sessions and Make a Gameplan

Look at the sessions ahead of time and decide which topics are most interesting and relevant to you and your professional goals. Use them to anchor your daily schedule. Here are a few sessions that caught my eye:

Bias Override: Overcoming Barriers to Fair Housing – James Cristbrook and Natalie Davis

Leading With Sustainability at Home – Christopher Matos-Rogers, Amanda Stinton and Craig Foley

Buyer Counseling Session – Adorna Carroll

Taking the YOU Out of YouTube: 5 Secrets to Making Consumer-Focused Videos With Insanely Profitable ROI – Karin Carr

The Secrets to Embracing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion – Robert Morris

How to Write Inclusive and Impactful Content – Alexander Camelio

Download (and use) the event app. Keep track of your daily schedule, find your favorite exhibitors and connect with other attendees all through the app.

Be prepared to talk (a lot). This year’s event has dedicated networking time built into the schedule each day. So don’t just talk to the people you know; make a point to connect with agents from all over the country and the world.

Be comfortable. This is the best advice that is most often ignored. Wear comfortable shoes. A lot of time will be spent walking to sessions and around the expo hall.

Take time to recharge. These events always move at a fast pace, and it’s easy to forget to eat or take a break. Be sure you carry water and snacks with you. At the expo, you can relax in The Axis lounge area (and recharge your phone), and have fun in the Town Square game zone.

Double-check your RSVPs. Some receptions and events are ticketed, so be sure that you have reserved your spot. For instance, the ABR®, GREEN and SRES® Networking & Awards Reception is free for members, but does require registration in advance.

Keep these tips in mind and you’ll be ready to make the most of the experience. Also, be sure to come say hello at the CRD Booth No. 672. I’ll see you there!

Learn more about CRD at www.crd.realtor.