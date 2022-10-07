Randi Smith, a Northern Utah specialist in rural housing, farm and land development, has announced that she will be opening the new brokerage CENTURY 21 Naomi. Smith, who will serve as broker/owner, has a plan to grow a team of sales professionals and leverage the CENTURY 21® brand’s comprehensive resources to help this team and their clients.

“My team will bring a client-centric approach and laser-like focus on quality service that will serve to be invaluable in complicated negotiations to help ensure homebuyers, sellers and property investors get over the finish line,” said Smith. “We will coach, measure, retain and recruit our sales professionals to deliver personalized, memorable experiences that will help make the comprehensive process of buying and selling real estate a journey worth celebrating.”

Smith, who has lived in northern Utah her entire life, entered real estate to help her husband with various development projects. Along the way, she realized the industry needed more agents that treated clients with respect and offered follow through in their relationships, a release stated.

“Randi has a long history of making an impact on the lives of the people and families she works with and I’m excited to know that out of all the possible choices to start a new company, she chose to affiliate with our brand,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the real estate professionals that join her and the consumers she serves today and will in the future.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.