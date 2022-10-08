When you’re running a business, it’s easy to stay laser-focused on profit and growth. However, if you truly want to make a difference and become a favored member of your community, you need to have a kind and caring attitude toward others. Here are just a few of RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers who understand the importance that generosity plays.

CRUSADERS

Brent Gieseke

REALTOR®

EXIT Realty Professionals

During 2021, Gieseke volunteered with Agape Pamoja, a nonprofit serving the needs of refugees from war-torn countries residing in Kansas City. He spent over 2,700 hours serving the organization, assisting refugees with the acquisition and renovation of four residential properties and a 6,500-square-foot refugee event center.

CRUSADERS

Carrie Greco Lukins

& Preston Smith

Broker/Owners

Sellstate Alliance Realty

Greco Lukins and Smith led a crusade to help veterans on two fronts last year. Their charity, 719 Heroes, paid out $1.7 million in 2021 in charitable contributions and direct support for military veterans, first responders and other local heroes who risked their safety over the course of the year. They also partnered with Mt. Carmel Veteran’s Service Center to help end veteran homelessness.

CRUSADERS

Dale Taylor

Broker

RE/MAX 10

Taylor serves on the board of South Suburban PADS, a Chicago Southland homelessness advocacy organization. Responsible for more than just oversight work, Taylor volunteers to feed and comfort the most vulnerable, most in-need members of his community. In 2021, Taylor helped plan, package or serve meals to an average of 40-plus people a day in addition to helping more than 190 transition to permanent housing.

MOTIVATORS

Sharon Chambers-Gordon

REALTOR®

Windermere Real Estate – Tacoma Professional Partners

Chambers-Gordon runs the nonprofit organization, Raising Girls, which raised over $125,000 in 2021 to purchase hygiene products to fill over 5,000 care bags for children and families in need. Her organization has also partnered with Tacoma public schools to distribute basic necessities to low-income children. Her efforts earned her a 2021 NAR Good Neighbor Award.

MOTIVATORS

Beth Diloreto

Managing Broker/Director of Sales

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York, and Hudson Valley Properties

In 2021, Diloreto and her team raised over $72,000 for the Sunshine Kids, an organization dedicated to helping children with cancer. They also volunteered multiple times for Habitat for Humanity, held a diaper drive for area shelters and hosted a food drive for St. Isaac Jogues Food Pantry in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Visit www.rismedia.com/2022-newsmakers to learn more about this year’s more than 300 Real Estate Newsmakers.