The Florida Real Estate Commission (FREC) has announced Patti Fitzgerald as its new chair. Fitzgerald is based in Jupiter, Florida and is currently a real estate broker and manager at Illustrated Properties Real Estate. An accomplished broker with a long history of real estate involvement, Fitzgerald is set to continue her positive impact on the industry in this new role, a release stated.

According to the release, FREC was created to educate and regulate real estate licenses. The commission has seven members appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Florida Senate. Members are appointed for four-year terms. Fitzgerald has served as a FREC commissioner since 2016, most recently as vice-chair.

“I am humbled to take on this important position with FREC and further advance the educational opportunities for Florida real estate brokers,” said Fitzgerald. “With so much incredible real estate activity occurring throughout our state, this is a pivotal time to ensure best practices are being taught and applied by industry professionals. I greatly appreciate the support of my PRE family.”

Fitzgerald has been with Illustrated Properties Real Estate, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, since 2010, when she sold her own successful real estate firm. At Illustrated Properties, she mentors, educates and supports the Jupiter team while serving the broader industry in many ways. Fitzgerald’s involvement has included the Executive Women of the Palm Beaches, Leadership Palm Beach County, Women of the Moose and active memberships with Miami REALTORS®, Florida REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®, the release stated.

“We congratulate Patti Fitzgerald on her prestigious FREC appointment,” said Illustrated Properties President Daniel Dennis. “Her decades of service to our firm and the industry inspires all of us at IPRE.”

For more information, visit myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/real-estate-commission/.