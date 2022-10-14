The Houston Association of REALTORS®’ (HAR’s) shift from the term “master” to “primary” bedroom and bathroom was featured on the daytime game show “Jeopardy!” this week.

HAR was featured in the Daily Double answer in the category titled, “Where In The House?” during an episode that aired on Tuesday, October 11. The contestant, Cris Pannullo who was the reigning champion, was given the question, “In 2020 the socially conscious Houston Association of REALTORS® dropped this 2-word term for where the head of the house sleeps.” The contestant correctly answered in the form of a question, “What is a master bedroom?” Pannullo went on to win his eighth consecutive game and accumulated total winnings of $275,502.

Two years ago, HAR voted to no longer use the word “master” when describing bedrooms and bathrooms on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) after some members were concerned about how the terms might be perceived by some other agents and consumers. As a result, HAR updated the phrase to “primary bedroom” and “primary bath” on listings. Members can use the word “master” in photo descriptions and marketing materials.

Shortly after HAR made the change, real estate firms and MLSs across the country made a similar change. Most TV shows about real estate also now use primary bedroom.

“Shifting from the word ‘master’ to ‘primary’ was one of the smallest actions we have taken, but it had one of the largest responses,” said HAR Chair Jennifer Wauhob with Better Homes and Gardens Gary Greene. “Two years ago, our MLS Advisory Group and Board of Directors believed the change was consistent with the current market environment and that still holds true today. We want the home buying and selling process to be inclusive for all.”

To watch the clip from “Jeopardy!”, click here. For more information, visit har.com.