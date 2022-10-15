WHAT: In today’s real estate landscape, a brokerage needs to be informed, constantly training agents in emerging technology and solutions, and offering support and resources for better business. It is vital for brokerages in this market to not only bring in top talent, but retain them by staying relevant and modernizing the tools, systems and strategies for success.

In this webinar, expert panelists will discuss what it takes to become a modern brokerage and bring your business into the 21st century.

WHEN: Wed., Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. ET

Moderator: Jose Perez has been a student of the real estate industry for more than three decades, taking on a variety of roles from franchise salesperson to SVP of Franchise Sales for Realogy as well as successfully running his own consulting firm for 11 years. Jose brings his extensive, in-depth real estate knowledge to homegenius, where he focuses his attention on leveraging the power of the Radian business segment to provide unique value to real estate agents, teams, brokerages, and consumers.

Lane Hornung is a respected technology pioneer, as well as an accomplished REALTOR® and broker. Recognized as one of the most-admired CEOs of the Denver area, his passion for real estate propelled 8z Real Estate into a top-10 brokerage in Colorado. More recently, Hornung co-founded zavvie, a complete buying and selling solutions platform for brokerages that makes the experience seamless for agents to present all options to their clients while remaining at the center of the transaction.

Leslie Cato, team leader and CEO of Keller Williams Elite, has decades of real estate sales, finance and consulting experience under her belt. Her strong desire to achieve phenomenal results, the ability to relate and work well with others and an overwhelming level of enthusiasm, have helped Cato reach new levels of success. Serving as the Productivity Coach for KW Elite, Cato provided support, training and accountability to her agents. She has also served on numerous MLS boards and committees, as well as education committee leader and BOLD team captain.

Jamie Huggins’ passion is building real estate businesses and helping real estate professionals meet and exceed their goals in life and business. His leadership mantra is “lead from the front” and as a teacher and coach for REALTORS® he uses the 3 “Success Rules” as a foundation for building a business. 1) Dedication: “You have to show up!” 2) Intensity: “You get out what you put in!” 3) Patience: “You have to have a plan and be committed to the long term. These rules personify his energy and passion for building successful real estate businesses and pursuing dreams of excellence and longevity in real estate.

