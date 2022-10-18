RE/MAX Around Atlanta is expanding its presence with the acquisition of RE/MAX Unlimited in Kennesaw, Georgia, the company has announced. The acquisition brings 40 new agents to RE/MAX Around Atlanta, bringing the brokerage’s total agent count to 150 under the leadership of broker/owners Megan Wyatt and Kristen Jones, a release stated.

Located in West Cobb County, RE/MAX Unlimited serves the Northwest metro Atlanta housing market. The brokerage was founded in 1996 by owners Pam and Gerry Rogers. Effective immediately, the office will now operate under the RE/MAX Around Atlanta name. RE/MAX Around Atlanta now operates five office locations throughout metro Atlanta, the release noted.

“We are excited to welcome all of the outstanding sales associates from RE/MAX Unlimited to the RE/MAX Around Atlanta professional family. The increased REALTOR® base will add dynamic services and more geographical market depth for all of our clients,” said Kristen Jones, broker/owner of RE/MAX Around Atlanta. “We have known Gerry and Pam Rogers for over 15 years and admire their commitment to their agents and our industry. They left some big shoes to fill, and we are honored to carry on their legacy as broker/owners and thrilled that they will continue to serve their real estate clients with RE/MAX Around Atlanta for many years to come. This combination shows our continued commitment to being the No. 1 choice for our client’s real estate needs. Gerry and Pam, along with their agents’ outstanding reputations, make this a natural fit.”

The company says RE/MAX Around Atlanta and RE/MAX Unlimited have shared a legacy of success over the past 20 years, including being recognized as RE/MAX Brokerage of the Year for Georgia. The two firms achieved more than $750 million combined sales volume in 2021.

