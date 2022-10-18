Years ago, I was preparing for a class and an agent came bounding into the room with a rather gregarious attitude, loudly proclaiming, “Agents who sit in the front row make the most money!” It’s been 20-plus years since that day and that agent still sits in the front row of every class he takes. In fact, his team does make the most money in his brokerage. But times, they are a-changing.

Real estate agents and teams across the U.S. are experiencing a remarkable shift in the market—in fact, 75% of active agents have never experienced a balanced market. That is a lot of scared, uncertain, and under-prepared REALTORS®. However, it’s not all doom and gloom: the key to successfully negotiating the new normal is an eagerness and willingness to change. Those who quickly adapt can weather any market, including a recession, a spike in interest rates, or whatever else comes their way. Your team must be willing to change with the market. What has worked in the past, could be just that—a thing of the past.

In a recent national study commissioned by Workman Success Systems and sponsored by Sisu, it was found that 62% of real estate professionals say they wish they had more specific specialty training within their teams.

Getting a real estate license is only the first step in becoming a salesperson. Becoming a great salesperson demands further education, developing industry skills, and specialty training—which is missing on most teams. Specific training for a buyer’s agent, listing partner, or client care coordinator goes deeper to identify the required qualifications, systems, and tools needed for each department on a real estate team. These types of learning tracks help a team member grow their knowledge and expertise, which creates a better experience for the client and, in turn, creates raving fans for life.

Workman’s national team study states: “In real estate today, most of the training that exists focuses on compliance, law, and consumer-centric protection. While this training is critical, team leaders and members are looking for more specific training for their roles as buyer’s agents, listing agents, administrative staff, and leadership development. Brokers and brands that offer this specific training are more likely to recruit, retain, and develop successful teams within their organization.”

As Verl Workman, CEO of Workman Success Systems has said, “A wait-and-see attitude is the enemy of success.” As a team leader, it’s your responsibility to develop the business and develop your team members. What better way to ensure their success than by offering specialty training? This market is full of opportunities. Adapt and you and your team will thrive.

