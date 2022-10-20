If your home is drafty in the winter and you want to make it more comfortable and keep your energy bills down, adding insulation to the walls can be a simple and effective solution. There are several types of insulation that you can use, and some that you can install yourself if you’re on a tight budget.

Choose the Right Insulation for Your Project

Various forms of insulation differ in terms of how they’re made and how much they can block heat transfer. They’re also installed in different ways. Some can be installed in walls that are sealed, while others can only be installed when walls are open. If you’re planning a large-scale renovation project and the walls will be open, you’ll have more options than you will if the walls are already up and you don’t plan to remove them.

Batt Insulation

Batts are fluffy rolls or pads of insulation that are placed between the studs in walls. They’re usually made of fiberglass, but you can also find batts made of other materials. If you’re planning to gut the house, it will be easy to install batt insulation since the studs will be exposed.

Adding batt insulation is a simple and affordable DIY project, but it can be messy. Don’t press the insulation down when you install it. Wear a long-sleeved shirt, mask, and goggles to protect your skin from irritation.

Loose Fill Insulation

Another option is to blow loose fill cellulose insulation into walls. Loose fill insulation is resistant to mold, mildew, and pests.

Holes can be drilled in interior walls, then patched after insulation is blown in. It’s also possible to remove siding, drill holes in the sheathing, and blow insulation into the walls from the outside.

Adding insulation from the exterior of the house will cost more than blowing it into walls from holes in the interior. If you want to add loose fill insulation yourself, you can rent a blower.

Rigid Panel Insulation

You can also improve the insulation in your house by installing rigid panels made with extruded polystyrene (XPS) or polyisocyanurate foam, which is more commonly known as iso board. If you live in a cold region, you can install rigid panels inside the walls to create a moisture barrier that will help keep warm air inside. If you live in an area with a hot and humid climate, it will make more sense to install rigid panels on the outside of the house between the studs and the siding to create a vapor barrier.

Figure out If You Need to Remove Old Insulation First

Before you get started, find out if the walls currently have insulation. If they do, but it’s not enough, you should remove the old insulation before you install the new. Having a mix of old and new insulation can make the new insulation less effective.