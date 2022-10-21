When people visit your home, they form an opinion based on the appearance of its exterior. Curb appeal is important, but it extends beyond just the landscaping. An entry door that’s damaged and worn can create an unfavorable impression in the minds of your guests.

Replacing a front door can be an expensive project, and it might not be necessary. In some cases, refinishing an entry door can deliver stunning results at a fraction of the cost.

When a Front Door Can Be Refinished

If your entry door is made of wood that has been painted or stained, and its appearance has deteriorated over the years, sanding and a fresh coat of paint or stain might be enough to make it look as good as new. If you’re comfortable with DIY projects, you might be able to tackle the job yourself and keep the cost down. If you would rather not attempt it yourself, or if the door is old, hire an experienced contractor.

When to Replace a Front Door

Although sanding and a fresh coat of paint or stain can work wonders in many cases, there’s a limit to what refinishing can do. A wood entry door can be refinished if it’s in generally good condition. Refinishing might be able to restore a door with minor dents or cracks, but a door with significant damage will probably need to be replaced.

If you’re planning significant renovations that will alter the appearance of your home’s exterior, and the old door won’t fit with your house’s new design, replacing the front door might be your best option. If you’re going to change the physical layout of your home’s façade, the changes that contractors make might mean that the old door will no longer fit into that space. In that case, you’ll have to purchase a new door with different dimensions.

An entry door is for more than aesthetics. It keeps hot air out in the summer and cold air out in the winter, and it keeps air-conditioned or heated air inside. At least, that’s what a front door is supposed to do. If your door is damaged and you’re frustrated by drafts and high utility bills, replacing the door can make your home more energy efficient and comfortable and save you money in the long run.

Consult a Local Contractor

You might be unsure about the overall condition of your entry door and what you should do about it. A contractor can inspect the door, assess the level of damage and wear, recommend either refinishing or replacement, and give you an estimate. Get quotes from a few contractors before you select a company.