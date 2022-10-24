Dennis Curtin, owner of RE/MAX Regional Services (RSI), has announced the appointment of Bobbi Howe to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Curtin founded RSI in 1975 and expanded it to a regional real estate powerhouse with 240 franchised offices in seven Midwest and Southern States, a release stated. The combined offices are staffed with 4,000 sales associates who produced $20.46 billion in sales volume during 2021. The master franchisor is located in Kansas City, Missouri.

As Curtin considered candidates for the COO position, Howe was a perfect choice based on her background, he said. “Bobbi brings a wealth of experience to our existing team, and her track record speaks for itself. We are looking forward to dynamic growth under her leadership.”

The company noted that Howe is a second-generation real estate professional with over 26 years of experience as an active REALTOR®. She is a graduate of Missouri Western State University with a BS in Business Management. After working in home sales, Howe moved into management and opened Keller Williams St. Joseph, Missouri, in 2015. A year later she stepped in as the Team Leader/CEO of Keller Williams Northland Partners in Kansas City, Missouri, one of the top 25 largest KW market centers in the US. With her vibrant vision and active recruiting, she took the company from 300 to 500 agents, the company said.

“Brokers and Salespeople make up our core business. Bobbi has been a part of the REALTOR® Universe from a very young age and now participates at an essential level with both the State and National Association of REALTORS®. We feel privileged to add her knowledge base and exposure to our RE/MAX ranks,” stated Curtin.

The company noted that Howe has served on the National Association of REALTORS® Executive Committee in addition to serving as the Chair of the National Strategic Thinking Advisory Committee and YPN Committee. In 2020, she was the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® President. She currently serves as the Treasurer-Elect for Missouri REALTORS® and will be the 2025 Missouri REALTORS® President.

“I am honored and excited to partner with Dennis Curtin and the entire RE/MAX Regional Services staff to energize our organization and elevate our position in the marketplace. My entire career has been spent in the real estate industry. I look forward to putting my leadership skills and experience to work in this new role to serve our people at the highest level with a strong vision that we will be sharing among our company’s leaders over the coming weeks and months. I am fortunate to join such a respected company that prides itself on being the best of the best,” Howe shared.

Howe is passionate about mental health for those in the real estate industry. In her spare time, she loves running marathons and being involved in anything REALTOR® Associated. Howe resides in St. Joseph, Missouri, with her husband, Ryan, and son, Alex.

