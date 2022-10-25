Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections has announced that County Line Properties in Hinsdale, Illinois has joined with the company and will now operate as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate County Line.

The combined operations now include three offices and more than 100 affiliated agents, the company stated. Areas served are the Illinois neighborhoods of Hinsdale, Clarendon Hills, Western Springs, Oak Brook, Burr Ridge, La Grange, Downers Grove, Glen Ellyn, Oak Forest, Blue Island, Tinley Park and Country Club Hills as well as the Indiana suburbs around Crown Point. The combined service area spans 50+ miles, a release noted.

County Line Properties was founded 30 years ago by broker/owners John and Penny Bohnen. They currently serve in those same roles alongside their daughter Courtney Stach.

“As Penny and I thought about the company’s future, we knew we needed to bring more resources to our affiliated agents to help fuel growth for their businesses,” said John Bohnen. “Our decision to join the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network will give our affiliated agents a competitive advantage by being associated with a trusted, lifestyle brand. We are confident this next step will solidify the company’s future and provide even more opportunities for our affiliated agents.”

Through this new relationship with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections, affiliated agents will have access to many business-building opportunities and tools, including Be Better University®, the brand’s professional development and learning platform. Agents will also be able to take advantage of unique BHGRE® lifestyle resources such as the brand’s luxury program, the Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®.

“This is an exciting development for all of us as we work together to expand our offerings in Chicagoland,” Jennifer Valentino, managing broker of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections. “John and Penny have worked tirelessly to build a successful firm. Their decision to join forces with us ensures that the legacy of County Line Properties endures. Helping agents succeed is our number one priority. We are excited to offer affiliated agents tools and programs designed to help achieve a new level of business performance.”

For more information, visit www.bhgre.com.