CENTURY 21 has announced that the New York City brokerage Scope Realty has affiliated with their brand. The firm, now known as Century 21 Scope Realty, does business across all five boroughs of the city.

The company noted that Century 21 Scope Realty boasts a corporate leadership team composed entirely of women. The firm’s president, Paul Resiner, leads a team of 450 sales professionals. Thanks to the affiliation with CENTURY 21, this team has access to the brand’s resources from productivity platforms, to marketing, to education/coaching resources, a release stated.

Resiner intends to continue to “disrupt” the NYC real estate market with these new resources. He also has plans to expand his business’ reach to Los Angeles in the coming months.

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.