From Power Buyers to iBuyers, Americans can buy and sell real estate in new, digital-first ways. However, there are nuances to these programs and explaining them to sellers can be a challenge. That’s why buying-and-selling start-up zavvie has announced that it has teamed up with real estate technology platform MoxiWorks, so that zavvie’s offerings for buyers and sellers will now be available through MoxiPresent.

MoxiPresent is a real estate presentation builder designed for versatility and ease-of-use, the company explained. It can now showcase instant iBuyer offers for sellers as well as information about Power Buyers, who employ “cash offers” and “buy before you sell” modern bridge solutions for buyers and current homeowners. All these new solutions are already generating growing consumer demand and high approval ratings, zavvie explained.

With this integration, zavvie, a software technology company that provides real estate brokerages with a marketplace for selling and buying solutions via white-labeled platforms, expands its reach. MoxiWorks serves more than 800 brokerages with 400,000 agents who collectively account for one in five transactions in the U.S., a release stated.

“Home sellers and buyers have never had more options available to them,” said Jim Crisera, COO of MoxiWorks. “Agents today will remain at the center of the real estate transaction by ensuring they present all their choices to their clients. MoxiPresent with the new zavvie integration helps agents do this effortlessly.”

“The days when sellers and buyers only have one or two options are gone forever,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie CEO and co-founder. “With the entrenchment of iBuying and the emergence of Power Buyers, sellers and buyers have more choices than ever, and that’s why they will continue to rely on a professional real estate agent to help them determine what path is best for them.”

More information about MoxiWorks and zavvie is available at moxiworks.com and zavvie.com.