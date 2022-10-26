Incorporating holidays into your marketing is a great strategy for engagement with both current and prospective clients. With Halloween spirit on par with Christmas nowadays, it’s a great holiday to highlight, especially when it comes to marketing your real estate business. Here are some fun and spooky marketing ideas to get into the Halloween spirit.

Spook up your listings

Share some decorating ideas with your social media followers by decorating your own listings! If there’s one thing people love, it’s interior design and decorations. Add some simple fall interior design ideas, or dive into Halloween decorations to celebrate the season.

Not only can this last multiple posts, but it doesn’t have to be a super complicated and expensive feat. One of the easiest ways is to make DIY decorations and share the instructions with your followers. You can also do a few cool pumpkin carvings for the front porches of your listings and share the final products. Or, if you really want to, you can go all out on a Halloween shopping spree to make your listings the most spooky houses on the block.

Run a virtual contest and giveaway

Hosting social media giveaways are a great way to boost engagement and generate leads, and a Halloween theme would be a great way to capture the attention of your followers. You can host a costume contest, a decorating contest, a pumpkin carving contest and so many others. Make sure to share the submissions across your social media and tag participants! A contest can also be a great way to spotlight an event you are running for clients to get them interested in showing up.

Participate in community events

It’s always a good idea to get involved with your local community when you work in real estate, and there’s likely a holiday-themed event of sorts that you can attend or sponsor to promote your business.

Many communities host events like ‘trunk or treat,’ where you can show up with a decorated car and a costume to give out candy. There’s also ‘trick or treat street,’ where you can decorate your offices or a booth, and hand out candy. Both of these events will introduce you to many people in the community who will remember you when they need an agent in the future!

Host a spooky themed event for your clients

Along with participating in existing community events, hosting your own event for your clients and the local community is key. There’s limitless possibilities for hosting, such as: a pumpkin carving party, a costume party, running a haunted house out of one of your listings, or all of the above in one big event.

The community events you participate in will give you an opportunity to share fliers to promote your own events. You can even connect this back to your virtual contest by announcing the winners and passing out prizes at your event!

