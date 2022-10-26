Inside Real Estate, a real estate software company which serves over 400,000 agents, teams, brokerages and top franchise brands, has announced its acquisition of data firm AmpStats. The latter’s business proposition is harnessing data to drive intelligent decisions for brokerages around recruiting, retaining and talent development.

AmpStats enables real estate brokerages to simplify agent recruiting, retention and talent growth across multiple markets and offices, according to a release. Its data offers visibility into key performance metrics, helping brokerage leaders ensure maximum productivity and loyalty amongst their existing agent base, a release stated.

Inside Real Estate stated that brokers can identify the candidates they want to recruit with search features that show production data, a transaction heat map, and agent movement. Once the conversation is started, brokers can demonstrate their impact and value to prospective recruits through a visual net income comparison that breaks down agent earnings like never before, the company said.

“AmpStats arms brokerages and their leadership with the actionable intelligence they need to increase productivity and strategically expand market share,” said Joe Skousen, CEO at Inside Real Estate. “We are thrilled to welcome AmpStats to the Inside Real Estate family. Jay has done a fantastic job building a product that at its core addresses one of the most important growth components for brokers which is managing overall talent. We look forward to integrating AmpStats into our ecosystem, creating a truly seamless, data-driven recruiting & retention solution to help our clients maximize business growth.”

“With real-time access to data, brokers have business and competitive intelligence at their fingertips like never before,” said Teresi. “I’m thrilled to join such a great organization, where, together, we can expand the reach of AmpStats tremendously, helping even more real estate brokers achieve higher profitability.”

Teresi will join the Inside Real Estate family as a member of the leadership team supporting back-office initiatives, as stated by a release. AmpStats will continue to be available as a standalone product offering for brokerages in select markets. In the coming months, AmpStats will also be integrated into the kvCORE Platform and available to purchase by new and existing brokerage customers, Inside Real Estate noted.

