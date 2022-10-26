Two Brooklyn brokerages, Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty and Weichert Realtors® The Franzese Group, have announced their merger.

The Franzese Group is headed by Anthony Franzese and Vincent Blandino, experienced leaders and real estate brokers with a combined 50 years of experience in the industry, a release noted. The company’s office is located in the Dyker Heights neighborhood at 1524 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11228.

“I am very happy to be working with Anthony, Vince, and the entire Franzese group. We have always admired their business acumen and appreciate their excellent reputation,” said Gerard Longo, principal of Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty. “I am certain that this collaboration will bring about innovative and bold results. We look forward to bringing greater value and benefit to the Madison Estates Sotheby’s Team as we continue to expand our reach across Brooklyn.”

Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty has now added an additional 50 real estate professionals to its roster since its affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty back in 2021, the company said. It recently completed a historic auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, attracting more than $70 million in offerings from 56 bidders from around the world. The team also has strong ties to the community, supporting various charitable efforts with a strong focus on advocating for youth initiatives.

“The New York real estate market continues to attract buyers with a unique mix of business, lifestyle, cultural, and other interests,” said Anthony Franzese. “After twenty years as friendly rivals, I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Gerard, Joseph, and the entire Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty team to elevate our capacity to support client needs in Brooklyn and beyond.”

“As we continue to grow our company and take our business to the next level, we look for strategic partners who are like-minded, ethical, and as professional as we are,” said Joseph Baglio, president, CEO, and broker at Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty. “It was an honor to have Anthony Franzese, Vince Blandino, and their group join us. Together we can offer a vast amount of knowledge and experience, unlike any other brokerage.”

For more information, visit https://www.weichert.com/