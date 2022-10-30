Client and prospect outreach is real estate 101, but sometimes reaching out to past clients can be tricky—especially if you haven’t spoken to them in a while. Sure, you could reach out randomly to past clients you haven’t talked to in a while, but what are the odds that a random message lands with a client you’ve lost contact with?

Luckily, November is mere days away and there are plenty of opportunities to reach out to past and prospective clients that are timely and memorable. Here are a few ideas that you can implement today.

Leverage the holidays

Thanksgiving is a prime time for reconnecting with family and friends, and sharing some memorable moments. It’s also a time when people come together, which could mean potential referrals.

The holiday season provides ample opportunity to reach back out to former clients with cards, goodies and gifts to let them know you’re thinking of them and thankful for them. The added benefit is that while you show appreciation for them, they may be talking about you around the dinner table with their loved ones.

Celebrate the veterans

Not only is Veteran’s Day this month, but the entire month of November is Military Family Appreciation Month,” which provides yet another chance for agents to reconnect, show their appreciation and offer their services to those that have or currently serve.

While cards and newsletters are useful outreach tools, look through your database and see which clients—past and present—have military backgrounds and set up an email campaign specifically targeted to them. Along with regular market updates and content, include information on veteran and service member housing and financing tailored to their needs.

Hit the gridiron

Football season is in full swing, both professionally and locally. For a local real estate expert, reconnecting with past clients could be as simple as heading to your neighborhood’s local high school football games and “running into” your past clients and community members. Like the NFL, high school football games are weekly, so you can hit several of your markets throughout the month.

Whether you’re a sports fan or not, heading to local games is a great way to get out among the people in the communities you serve and strike up a conversation with past clients and, most likely, their neighbors and friends. You can even send out social media posts letting your sphere of influence know which games you’ll be at if they want to catch up.