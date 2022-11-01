On the Cover

The Additional Business Solution Making Waves in Real Estate

For buyers looking for a simpler, more cost-effective mortgage option, Motto Mortgage is available. A subsidiary of RE/MAX, Motto acts as a one-stop shop, offering the services of both real estate agents and mortgage experts. In this month’s cover story, key members of the Motto Mortgage team take us behind the scenes as they discuss how Motto came to be, how independently run franchisees operate, and how the Motto brand seeks to play the modern brokerage-focused real estate market by “bring the mortgage and real estate relationship together to create a compelling partnership between agent and loan originator.”

Working Together to Stay Ahead of the Changing Real Estate Market

2023 NAR President Kenny Parcell shares his vision for the year ahead

RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate CEO & Leadership Exchange in Photos

Take a look inside our 34th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in this special photo recap.

United Real Estate Proves the Perfect Choice for Partnerships

Three brokerage owners all agree that partnering with United Real Estate was easily the best decision they’ve ever made.

