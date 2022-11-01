John Chetram, broker/owner of Monticello Real Estate Group Inc., announced his company’s affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate. Chetram’s firm, which operates throughout New York City’s five boroughs, will now do business as CENTURY 21 Monticello Realty.

“We are excited to affiliate with the most recognized name in real estate and a global powerhouse that for 50 years has been on the forefront of innovative solutions for both consumer experiences and real estate business growth,” said Chetram. “This aligns perfectly with our team-approach philosophy that provides the most professional, informative, loyal and dedicated service to ensure client our needs are exceeded throughout the entire relationship.”

CENTURY 21 Monticello Realty and its team of 40+ sales professionals will leverage their new brand’s resources, from CENTURY 21’s productivity platform, marketing, and agent coaching. The team intends to build long-term client relationships and deliver personalized outcomes to their consumers.

“This is terrific news for us because John and his team are known in the markets they serve for giving 121%,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Their energy and enthusiasm for delivering quality service and personalized experiences people covet is unparalleled. My team looks forward to doing everything that we can to help them grow their market share and the number of overall closed deals.”

