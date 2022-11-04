United® Real Estate (United) announced that a partnership between United North Jersey and a New York residential brokerage is expanding United’s service footprint into the Hudson Valley region.

United stated that the alliance capitalizes on post-COVID outmigration from New York City’s metro area into communities in the Hudson River Valley. The burgeoning population and number of agents working in the region presents attractive growth opportunities.

According to a release, the Hudson Valley office, formerly JP Realty Advantage, was born from the partnership forged between Principal Broker Justin Phillips and United North Jersey Owners Jeff and Todd Bailey and Anthony Laurita. Phillips will lead the operation moving forward as United Hudson Valley Edge.

“During the pandemic, I made the decision to reestablish my independent brokerage. I soon realized I needed a strong national partner with deeper resources to get me to where I wanted to be from a growth perspective. When I met the United North Jersey owners and learned about United’s offerings and flat-fee agent compensation model, I recognized they had a strong value proposition difficult to compete against,” stated Phillips. “I will have high recruiting and retention rates with United’s attractive agent compensation model, technology, marketing, training and resources — provided at no additional cost to agents or clients.”

United North Jersey COO and Owner Jeff Bailey stated, “We were looking for the right opportunity to grow our operation into New York, and we found the perfect partner in Justin. His real estate experience, expertise and his enthusiasm for recruiting will benefit us all. By pushing northward from New Jersey into the Hudson Valley, we will collectively expand our service footprint and become a regionally dominant brokerage.”

United Hudson Valley Edge services New York’s Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Westchester, Putnam and Rockland counties and as far east as the Connecticut state line.

