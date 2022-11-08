RE/MAX Metro Plus and RE/MAX 24/7, two real estate brokerages located in the Columbus Ohio metro area, have announced their merger and re-brand as RE/MAX Partners.

Brandon Prewitt, the principal broker and owner of RE/MAX Metro Plus, will lead the unified brokerage firms. Collectively, the company will be the 19th largest brokerage and 3rd largest RE/MAX franchise, based on total sales volume for the past 12 months, in the Central Ohio market. With 45 sales professionals servicing all of Central Ohio, RE/MAX Partners has participated in 829 transactions totaling over $311 million in residential real estate transactions in the past 12 months, the company said.

“The RE/MAX Partners brand reaffirms our commitment to the REALTOR® community in central Ohio,” said Prewitt. “We are committed to helping them build thriving real estate businesses. It also communicates that our agents are trusted partners for Central Ohio home buyers, sellers and investors. As REALTORS® and consumers start to experience a changing market, it is imperative that we adapt and lead from the front. Our agent community needs leadership and education to help them serve Central Ohio consumers at the highest level possible. We are committed to meeting the needs of our agents and the community.”

RE/MAX Partners will maintain offices in Downtown and Northwest Columbus while looking to expand their footprint in Central Ohio and throughout the state. The firm is also committed to giving back to the community. The combined companies have donated over $50,400 to Children’s Miracle Network benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

