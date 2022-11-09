Louis Gordon and Mike Preston, broker owners of Massachusetts based Revolution Realty, have announced their affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate as the rebranded CENTURY 21 Revolution. Gordon and Preston stated that they expect the partnership to help both their agents and clients achieve their real estate ambitions.

“Revolution Realty is known for going above and beyond for our clients and in the communities in which we live and work, and this affiliation with a brand that has a 50-year legacy of relevance with consumers and industry professionals sets us up to grow our business by taking quality service to even greater heights,” said Gordon. “Like the CENTURY 21 brand, we have been working to perfect the real estate experience for our agents and their clients and with this combined vision leading the way, we will be able to retain and recruit top talent, strengthen current client relationships and build new ones.”

CENTURY 21 Revolution will begin leveraging their new brand’s resources, from its productivity platform, marketing, and agent learning/coaching, according to a release. The firm intends to build long-term client relationships and deliver personalized outcomes to their clients.

“This partnership with the CENTURY 21 brand aligns perfectly with our culture,” added Preston. “We build memorable, personalized experiences along every step of the client relationship and help make the comprehensive process of buying and selling real estate a journey worth celebrating.”

