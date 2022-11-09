Vetaran’s Day 2022 is right around the corner. With so many troops on the front lines for this country, it’s important for real estate professionals to connect with and serve those who serve.

Whether you are looking to break into a military niche or simply just connect with this demographic, starting on social media is a good first step. Here are some social media strategies and examples of posts you can share across your social accounts this Veteran’s Day and beyond.

Educate buyers about VA loans and other benefits

VA loans offer service people, veterans and their families a real chance to pursue homeownership, and as an agent, it is up to you to keep them informed, educated and confident in their homebuying journey. However, there are many people out there who don’t know about these benefits, or find them complicated and confusing.

From sharing links and resources to meeting face-to-face to discuss options and review paperwork, real estate agents should be the defining link between military homebuyers and the benefits they can, and should, receive. This Veteran’s Day, consider hosting an educational session where military families and veterans can come and learn not just which benefits they qualify for, but a step by step guide through the entire homebuying process.

Host military- and Veteran-only events and open houses

Open houses and home showings are a great way to get potential buyers interested in a property. Making these viewings invitation-only can also help attract more buyers, leads and potential clients to your business over others in your market. In a shifting market and high interest rates, it can be good business for agents across the country to do something special and exclusive for our troops.

In addition to invite-only open houses for veterans and military families, you can also host client events just for this demographic, exclusive for veterans and service people, or a charitable event with proceeds and donations for our troops. No matter what the event, be sure to share it across your social accounts. You can do this for this upcoming Veteran’s Day, and utilize this strategy for other military-related holidays, such as Memorial Day (May 29, 2023), Armed Forces Day (June 24, 2023) and more!

Highlight local and community events celebrating Veterans and military families

When Veteran’s Day rolls around each year, many cities, towns and communities host events, such as parades, 5k races and more to celebrate our veterans. As a local expert, agents and brokers should be aware of these events. Sponsoring a 5k or cruising a branded car in a parade will highlight your business, the importance it is in the market and the effort.

Whether you choose to attend or sponsor, promoting these events across your social accounts showcases your expertise and helps keep you connected to your community and the people who live there. This is an especially smart strategy if you’re trying to break into a military niche.

Our troops and veterans have risked their lives to defend our country, and it’s important to give back. In real estate, there are many ways we can help this demographic of homebuyers. From education to support, real estate professionals should take advantage of their social media presence to reach, educate and inspire veterans, service people and military families.