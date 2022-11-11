Harry Norman, REALTORS® announced in late September the details of its 2022 Harry Norman Cares initiative. What began in 2021 has since grown into an annual tradition that benefits a selected charity in Atlanta. This year, the firm partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Atlanta (ARMHC) . Community members were invited to drop off the selected items for various care kits at different Harry Norman office locations.

Participants had until October 25 to donate the dedicated items. At final tally, Harry Norman was able to put together 1,185 Care Kits through the Cares Initiative. These donations will all go to families in need in Atlanta and help them through their stay at Ronald McDonald House.

“The Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities have been a pillar of our community for over 40 years, offering care, support, and peace of mind for families when it matters the most,” said Jenni Bonura, president & CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®. “Our agents and staff truly put compassion into action, and I am proud of our company’s commitment to giving back to the communities we serve.”

ARMHC’s partnership with Harry Norman was the first time the charity has collaborated with a real estate company, the organization said. The items donated were used to create different themed care kits, such as “Fresh & Clean,” “Laundry and Clothing Care,” “Cures for Boredom,” “Grab and Go Treats,” and “Seasonal Comfort and Joy.” The specific items collected for donation included travel-sized shampoos and soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, arts and crafts items, playing cards, stuffed animals, non-perishable food items like granola bars, and more.

To wrap up the initiative, Harry Norman, REALTORS® agents and employees were invited to volunteer on-site at two of the ARMHC locations on October 25 and 26, where the volunteers prepared and served meals for the families and/or hosted an activity hour for the children. A total of 40 volunteered for the inspiring event.

For more information, visit https://www.harrynorman.com/.