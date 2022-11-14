The Keyes Company, a family-owned Florida brokerage, has announced an expanded partnership with real estate software company Lone Wolf Technologies. The partnership aims to provide a suite of solutions, including Lone Wolf Back Office, Lone Wolf Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition), and BrokerMetrics®, to over 50 offices and 3,000 REALTORS® in Florida.

The Keyes Company’s decision to expand their partnership with Lone Wolf comes after a years-long collaboration focused on enhancement of product functionality, improvement in deployment flexibility, and continued growth.

“When we first started working with Lone Wolf, we had just introduced Back Office because it was the one system that would allow us to do payables and receivables and manage commissions for multiple companies in one system,” said Wendi Iglesias, chief information officer of the Keyes Company. “As we grew and as Lone Wolf grew, more solutions made sense for us—from Transactions that sync directly to the back office and help us create cross-office efficiency, to our own title company integrated into Transactions through Lone Wolf Marketplace, and now to business intelligence that allows us to identify market trends and opportunities.”

With this partnership, all offices under the Keyes Company will have access to three of Lone Wolf’s solutions:

Lone Wolf Back Office, the back office and accounting system built to handle real estate–specific functions like custom commissions, MLS integrations, reporting, agent management and more.

Lone Wolf Transactions, brokerage transaction management software that integrates with Back Office and includes access to Authentisign and third-party solutions through Lone Wolf Marketplace.

BrokerMetrics, the business intelligence solution that taps into industry data to provide brokers with market/growth insights, pricing analyses and custom reports.

“We share a mutual vision for the real estate experience with the team at Lone Wolf, and we have great hopes for the future of this partnership,” Iglesias added. “Through this partnership, we’re delivering what we as a business need to be efficient—and giving every agent, broker and admin who works with us the power to be true partners to our customers.”

“The Keyes Company and the team here at Lone Wolf share the mission for a connected real estate experience, and we are so excited to continue to work with them through this partnership,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “Over the years, we’ve worked closely with The Keyes Company to meet the evolving needs of real estate professionals—and we’re committed to continuously improving the overall experience for everyone involved in real estate by providing the industry’s top technology suite for franchises, brokerages and agents.”

For more information, visit https://www.lwolf.com/.