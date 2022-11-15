Lone Wolf Technologies has announced the launch of new turnkey platform Leads+ at the 2022 NAR NXT event in Orlando, Florida. The platform is designed to help real estate agents attract seller leads and close more deals, faster and at a lower cost, the company said.

Leads+ is designed to connect agents with leads—and vice versa—through a combination of human and technology-run follow-up, according to a release. The solution brings together Lone Wolf’s automated online advertising and lead qualification features to deliver new sellers and listing opportunities to agents. It identifies ad copy, placement, and budget to attract attention and directs potential leads to landing pages monitored and tested for conversion. The solution then pulls the received information into Lone Wolf’s CRM for easy follow-up and nurture.

“We are thrilled to introduce Leads+ to the real estate industry and continue the momentum of transformative solutions for agents,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “It’s our priority to simplify real estate for all. Leads+ ensures that agents have the time and flexibility to do what they do best—help people find home—with the support of real estate’s best technology.”

The company shared that the features of Leads+ include:

Launching of digital ads based on previous high-performing campaigns, geo-targeting, and generic content to reach a wide audience of qualified sellers online.

High-converting, branded landing pages to capture consumers’ attention and information.

Personal and automated nurturing to qualify and deliver seller leads on a regular basis.

Client details are uploaded into CRM for easy contact management and follow-up.

“Agents today don’t want more complex technology. They want to find new opportunities and connect with more potential sellers,” said Aaron Kardell, vice president of Product at Lone Wolf. “We designed Leads+ to combine the most powerful features agents use to build their business, focus on their clients, and stop worrying about DIY manual tasks.”

For more information, visit www.lwolf.com.