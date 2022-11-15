RE/MAX and RISMedia presented real estate coaching legend Judy LaDeur with the “On the Shoulders of Giants” award during the RISMedia 2022 Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 11 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The award recognizes an individual whose efforts, works, deeds and character exemplify achievements in and for the real estate industry.

With more than 35 years of experience and excellence in her roles as agent, broker, coach, and president of her coaching company Judy LaDeur International, LaDeur is highly respected in the industry. Her expertise in recruiting, retention, teams and business management has helped countless brokers build successful careers.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say Judy has shaped the lives of literally tens of thousands of brokers in this business,” says Josh Bolgren, RE/MAX SVP, Franchise Operations. “When you’re talking about giants in our industry – people who have lifted others and helped them achieve their goals – you’re talking about leaders like Judy LaDeur.”

RE/MAX, in conjunction with RISMedia, has been a sponsor of the “On the Shoulders of Giants” award for the past 16 years. The 2021 winner of the award was Gary Acosta, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.