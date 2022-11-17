Rocket Mortgage was named No. 1 in the nation for client satisfaction in primary mortgage origination, the company has announced. The ranking comes from research by data analytics firm J.D. Power. This is the 12th time Rocket Mortgage has earned the accolade, which is based on client feedback collected by the independent research firm.

“At Rocket Mortgage, one of our ISMs–the core philosophies which define our culture and guide our decision making–is ‘Obsessed with Finding a Better Way.’ J.D. Power’s recognition is further confirmation we are listening to our clients and consistently innovating to best meet their needs,” said Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “This award is particularly special this year because we created ways to support our clients during a period of change in the mortgage industry.”

J.D. Power’s study also ranked Rocket Mortgage as the #1 lender that clients described as “easy to do business with.” Combining the mortgage origination and servicing studies, Rocket Mortgage has now earned 20 total accolades from J.D. Power – the most of any mortgage lender.

“Our mortgage bankers, operations team and many other hard working team members across the company showed up in a big way for our clients,” said Heather Lovier, chief client experience officer of Rocket Mortgage. “We could not have achieved this accolade without their passion and innovation. Every day, I am proud of what we continue to accomplish together.”

Rocket Mortgage has recently launched several new programs designed to help homebuyers. In August, the company introduced a home equity loan, providing a new option to combat rising consumer debt. In September, Rocket followed that with the Inflation Buster, which lowers a homebuyers’ interest rate by one percentage point on most loans for the first year, completely free. Most recently, Rocket Mortgage introduced Rocket Rewards, an innovative loyalty program empowering consumers to accrue points that can be redeemed to save money on closing costs when buying a home through Rocket Mortgage, or toward various financial transactions across the Rocket Platform.

