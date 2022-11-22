Curbio, Inc. has announced that it has been ranked no. 158 on Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 500 list. This annual list honors the most innovative, fastest-growing public and private companies from all over North America, a release noted.

“We are thrilled that Curbio has been named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list,” said Olivia Mariani, CMO at Curbio. “Here at Curbio, we have set out to transform home improvement for real estate by getting every listing market-ready quickly and sold for top dollar. This recognition of our growth shows that what we’re doing is working, and we couldn’t be more proud of our team.”

Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Having been founded in 2017, this was Curbio’s first year of eligibility for the list. The company grew by an astounding 913% during the allocated time frame.

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

For more information, visit https://curbio.com/.