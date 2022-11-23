HomeKeepr’s network of 370,000 agents, loan officers and title reps as well as their consumer contacts, are now using an enhanced suite of HomeKeepr’s products and services, the company announced. “It’s actually a relaunch,” says Rob Morelli, president of HomeKeepr. “After MooveGuru acquired HomeKeepr in 2020, we started a significant investment into the platform with the goal of designing the ultimate consumer destination for home management.”

The company said HomeKeepr enhanced its consumer platform to manage every aspect of homeownership, while remaining branded to and delivered by their real estate agent, mortgage professional and title company. Features include storage for closing documents, photos, appliance manuals, tax information and more. Homekeepr also delivers real-time comparable market activity, home financial details, and a variety of other tools that consumers need to maintain and manage the physical and financial aspects of their home, the company stated.

A true differentiator for HomeKeepr is its home pro network. This network is unique compared to other sets of home pros as all members of the network were referred by real estate agents and/or loan officers. MooveGuru identified this as a key component in deciding to acquire HomeKeepr in late 2020. Leveraging its unique home pro network has become a focus for MooveGuru. To ensure value for those vendors, the new HomeKeepr allows consumers to use a repair estimator tool to model accurate estimates of repair or renovation costs. The tool adjusts price locally, based on the property zip code, and directs the consumer to a reputable contractor in the HomeKeepr home pro network, the release noted.

MooveGuru says it understands the needs of real estate agents and mortgage loan officers. Each needs to know who is planning to move. The new HomeKeepr runs a complex algorithm on all consumers linked to an agent or a broker to identify life events that are likely to trigger a move. The algorithm further predicts the timeline to the home purchase or sale. This artificial intelligence feature provides continuous monitoring of over 50 datapoints including social, search, and online spending to identify contacts as likely movers and then notifies the agent and loan officer of who exactly in their sphere to reach out to, the company said. “It’s a roadmap for agents and loan officers to identify who in their list of contacts is highly likely to buy or sell in the next 90 days and it’s incredibly accurate,” said Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru”.

After two years of investment and extensive testing, MooveGuru began rolling out the new HomeKeepr to the company’s 370,000 agent clients in July, the release noted. HomeKeepr and MooveGuru currently support 90% of all Keller Williams agents, 80% of ERA Real Estate and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate agents, 8,000 eXp Realty agents, The Realty Alliance and the entire networks of Exit Realty, Vylla Real Estate and HomeScout, they said.

HomeKeepr is built on an open environment, so agents or loan officers do not have to disrupt their current systems and change transaction management systems or CRM. HomeKeepr provides a seamless experience for its clients through integrations that allow the system to pull contact data from real estate’s leading platforms, such as Anywhere’s Dash, Keller Williams’ Command, MoxiWorks, Dotloop, DocuSign, Skyslope, Boomtown, and many more.

“This revolutionary platform keeps the real estate agent and loan officer relevant to their contacts before, during, and long after the transaction. HomeKeepr creates a complete homeownership lifecycle program with the agent and loan officer at the center of the experience. Bottom line, it gives consumers the tools they need to manage their largest investment while driving more transactions for our agents, loan officers and title,” said Kathleen Kuhn, president of MooveGuru.

