With summer’s balmy nights behind you, enjoying the cooler evenings on your front porch can feel like a welcoming change of pace. Or, if you don’t use your front porch for lounging, updating your front porch’s theme with more fall-appropriate decor can help you get in the fall spirit every time you arrive and leave home. If you need some inspiration for ways to refresh your front porch for a new season, read on for ways to update this outdoor space that is often your home’s first impression.

Update the Seasonal Flowers

Replacing your summer blooms with seasonal fall arrangements is a quick and easy way to give your front porch an instant fall feel. Swapping out the impatiens and begonias for a lush display of mums and flowering kale will seamlessly transition your exterior between seasons. Brightly colored mums in hues of rich purple and bright marigold are eye-catching and will help brighten your porch, while all-white mums combined with green flowering kale will result in an understated, elegant fall floral theme.

Incorporate Pumpkins and Gourds

It’s not officially fall until pumpkins adorn the front porch. Groupings of pumpkins in odd numbers create a seasonal vignette, and layering in different sizes and colors of pumpkins, such as white, sage green and pale orange pumpkins, can feel more elegant than bright orange jack-o-lanterns. Incorporating pumpkins in your planters can also give your porch decor a fall twist. Layering an assortment of gourds is another way to create a fall feeling.

Hang a Fall Wreath

If you like to hang a year-round seasonal wreath on your front door, don’t forget to replace your summer-inspired wreath with a more fall-appropriate wreath. A fall wreath may incorporate dried hydrangeas, white mini pumpkins, dried eucalyptus and other seasonal greenery.

Refresh the Fall Throws

If you enjoy spending evenings on the front porch, have an easily accessible selection of warm, plush throws to wrap around you when the temperatures dip at night. Throws with plenty of texture and rich fall colors will keep you cozy and help lend to the welcoming and comfortable fall vibes.

Provide an Easy Glow

Achieve a low-maintenance firepit ambiance without the smoky smell. An outdoor fire table is an easy and fast way to ignite a fire in a small space, such as a front porch. When you’re not lighting a fire, it can serve as a table to rest your refreshments, a warm beverage, or a book.

Layer the Lighting

Outdoor lighting can create an inviting atmosphere and lend a warm, ambient glow. Thoughtfully selected lighting also provides an additional dimension to the backyard long after the sun goes down. Coach lamps, string lighting, uplighting and staggering heights of the different lighting options will provide different levels of illumination that will help create the space’s overall ambiance.