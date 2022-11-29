Real estate brokerage and technology firm @properties has announced three high-level personnel moves, including two additions to its C-suite and the hiring of a head of corporate legal.

The announcements come as @properties has been engaged in a series of strategic moves and acquisitions. In late 2021, the firm purchased the Christie’s International Real Estate brand and integrated @properties’, proprietary brokerage technology, known as pl@tform™, across the Christie’s affiliate network.

@properties’ new additions/promotions include:

Brent Dobsch, CPA, Chief Financial Officer

Brent Dobsch, CPA, has joined @properties as chief financial officer, where he will lead financial operations in support of growth and innovation for @properties’ portfolio of brands, including its namesake brokerage and the Christie’s International Real Estate network.

Dobsch comes to @properties with more than two decades of experience as a consultant, financial manager and CFO at companies including PricewaterhouseCoopers, SIRVA, Underwriters Environment (a subsidiary of Underwriters Laboratories), and Jump Capital. For the past eight years, he served as CFO for a portfolio of venture capital-funded technology firms including 4C Insights (now Mediaocean) and Kinetiq. Dobsch received his undergraduate degree in business administration and finance from the University of Delaware, and an MBA and master’s in information systems from the University of Pittsburgh.

Dana Bina, Chief Technology Officer

Dana Bina has been named chief technology officer following two years as @properties’ vice president of product development.

During her tenure, Bina has grown @properties’ technology division, integrating both the product and engineering teams while guiding the development and rollout of several new components of pl@tform™. Bina and her team are the driving force behind pl@tform’s suite of tools, which allow agents to digitally manage all aspects of the real estate transaction and client relationship. These include the Digital Listing Presentation, Closing Milestones and the latest pl@tform launch, MoveLogic™, which harnesses artificial intelligence to predict which contacts in an agent’s database are most likely to move. Bina has also focused on the pl@tform user experience, making the software more functional, powerful and user-friendly.

In her new role, Bina will focus on scaling the technology, building out systems and processes as the brokerage begins to roll out pl@tform to its @properties and Christie’s affiliates. She also plans to streamline the onboarding process for affiliates, while continuing to introduce new tools to help agents across the network grow their business.

Bina is a graduate of Indiana University Bloomington and holds a BA in English, Business, Liberal Arts and Management.

Branden Lopez, J.D., Director of Legal

Branden Lopez, J.D., joins @properties in the newly created position of director of legal. In her role, Lopez will advise the company on industry-related legal issues, including corporate governance and franchising. She will also serve as a liaison to outside counsel.

Prior to joining @properties, Lopez was general counsel at Curbio, helping to build the startup into a nationally-recognized company. Lopez has more than 17 years of experience as a corporate attorney, including 15 in the real estate industry. Lopez received her undergraduate degree from Florida State University and her J.D. from the Stetson University College of Law.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brent and Branden to @properties, and to recognize Dana for her smart, strategic leadership of our technology team,” said Mike Golden, co-CEO of @properties. “We continue to strengthen the foundation upon which our agents and affiliates build and grow their businesses, and that begins with people. The three people filling these very important roles make us a better company.”

For more information, visit https://www.atproperties.com/.