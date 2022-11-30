Three New Jersey real estate entrepreneurs, Chuck and John Casagrande and David Angelini, have opened CENTURY 21 Danskin Realty, the company has announced.

The Casangrandes serve as the brokerage’s owner and VP, respectively, while Angelini will act as the company’s broker. The trio and their team of sales professionals will serve Monmouth and Ocean counties. To do so, they will have access to the CENTURY 21 brand’s resources, from technology and marketing, lead generation, agent coaching, and productivity platform.

“For 100 years our company has been synonymous with professionalism, integrity and the highest quality of service,” said Angelini. “As we now align ourselves with the global brand known for delivering extraordinary experiences, we are set up to grow our business by taking quality service to even greater heights. With this combined vision leading the way, we will be able to retain and recruit top talent, strengthen current client relationships and build new ones.”

The Casagrandes, Angelini and team specialize in residential sales, though they also offer commercial sales and property management services.

“Chuck, John and David have the mindset, energy and enthusiasm to always elevate and give 121% and that is exactly what consumers rely on when they choose to partner with a CENTURY 21 company and relentless sales professional,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the people and communities in Wall Township and surrounding areas.”

