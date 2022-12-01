The December issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in depth look at how Rocket Mortgage is looking to improve the real estate experience for both agents and clients, and how NAR has partnered with the National Forest Foundation to plant over 1 million trees.

On the Cover

Separating Fact From Fiction

Rocket Mortgage Debunks 5 Common Myths

Real estate agents are one of the key influencers during the home-buying process. And because they can ultimately make or break the experience for both a client and a mortgage lender, they must be factored into the equation as a centralized focus. In this month’s cover story, the Rocket Mortgage team highlights what they’re doing to improve the experience of agents and clients alike as well as new products that are currently on the market that are helping ease the strain associated with the rising rate environment.

Highlights

With an Eye on Sustainability, NAR to Plant One Tree for Every REALTOR®

A new partnership with the National Forest Foundation will result in 1.575 million trees planted across the U.S.

A Night of Honors and Insights

RISMedia’s 26th Annual Power Broker Event celebrates leadership, service and community.

What Will Happen With the Housing Market in 2023?

Kicking off her monthly commentary with a bang, Dr. Lisa Sturtevant discusses the great housing market reset.

Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!