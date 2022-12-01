Illustrated Properties, a South Florida firm specializing in the luxury real estate market, has announced the opening of a new office on Palm Beach Island.

A member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World network, Illustrated Properties has a longstanding presence in South Florida. The company views the expansion as a long-term investment in the Palm Beach market and in its nearly five decades of buyers and sellers.

“While we’ve been on the island for many years, we’re more excited about the Palm Beach market than ever before,” said Illustrated Properties President Daniel Dennis. “The experience of our sales associates coupled with the Illustrated brand in this new location is a perfect match for our buyers and sellers”

Anderson Ohman will serve as the manager of the new office and oversee the day-to-day operations. “This is an exciting time for Illustrated,” Ohman said. “We are eager to move into our new office and location. In an ever-changing market, Illustrated adapts and modernizes, while maintaining stability through our rich history and commitment to Palm Beach. Our roots run deep, and we are here to stay.”

Illustrated Properties puts a premium on adaptability in this fluctuating market. Dennis concluded that “by opening this new location, the company as a whole will be more capable of accommodating the high demand in the Palm Beach area while still meeting our high standards of customer service.”

Renovations are expected to be complete in early December.

For more information, visit www.leadingre.com or www.ipre.com.