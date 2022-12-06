In our busy lives everyone could use a little help now and then. Whether you are incredibly efficient or you constantly feel like you don’t have enough hours in the day, improving your time-management skills can give you the time you need to focus on your goals. These three books are just what you need to improve your time management and create better long-term goals.

Atomic Habits

Most of us know that habits build upon each other. A good habit can quickly become a lifestyle while a bad habit can easily become a vice. No matter what your individual goals might be, Atomic Habits by James Clear offers insight on why habits are so important and why many people never achieve their goals. Many goal-setters focus on the overall goal without thinking about the steps that it takes to get there. Atomic Habits focuses on helping readers identify tiny everyday actions that can produce their desired outcome, and is a must-read for anyone hoping to efficiently reach their goals.

Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity

Our rapidly growing technological world has made us more overwhelmed than ever before. With all of the noise, it’s easy to get lost in the day-to-day and feel like you haven’t accomplished anything you set out to get done. David Allen’s book was originally published in 2001 and has since been updated with additional insights that covers the new landscape that technology has created. Alan helps readers apply the “GTD” method to their everyday lives ensuring that readers not only accomplish the tasks that they need to but also carve out time to focus on the most important things that they value.This book is a must-read for anyone who feels overwhelmed by their busy schedule and endless to-do list.

The Bullet Journal Method: Track the Past, Order the Present, Design the Future

Author Ryder Caroll never set out to change the world when he created his bullet journal method, but over time he realized how helpful his method could be for other people just like him. Millions have adopted his simple and flexible system. The Bullet Journal Method walks readers through more than just a time management system, but also a way to track your goals, record your experiences and live a more intentional life. Ryder Caroll’s book is an excellent read for goal-setters and structure-seekers alike.