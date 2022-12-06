Anywhere Real Estate Inc, formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp., just announced a series of executive leadership changes. Ryan Gorman, Coldwell Banker Chief Executive Officer, will step down from his position and move into a strategic advisor role.

Sue Yannaccone, Anywhere brands president and chief executive officer, who today leads the Anywhere portfolio of brands, including Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby’s International Realty, will expand her role to also oversee the Coldwell Banker brand.

The changes are intended to accelerate the company’s strategic priority to further integrate and simplify the homebuying and selling experience, a release stated.

Don Casey, president and chief executive officer of Anywhere Integrated Services, who oversees title and settlement services, insurance, and mortgage and underwriter joint-ventures, will expand his role to include the Cartus relocation business. Katrina Helmkamp, Cartus president and chief executive officer, has announced her decision to retire at the end of the year. Cartus Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Eric Barnes, has been appointed interim Cartus president and chief executive officer, reporting to Casey, the company announced.

Both Yannaccone and Casey report to Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer, and serve on the company’s Executive Committee.

“Don and Sue are exceptional leaders with deep expertise running multiple successful scaled businesses,” said Schneider. “We believe having a singular leader for our core real estate brokerage business and likewise, for the real estate transaction services we provide, will help Anywhere move even faster, create more value for our customers, and ultimately, deliver a better experience for both affiliated agents and consumers.”

“Cartus and Coldwell Banker are both in strong, industry-leading positions,” continued Schneider. “I am grateful for Katrina’s and Ryan’s leadership, including driving growth of their respective businesses, simplifying operations, and innovating with new products, technology, and marketing to support affiliated agents, franchise owners, and mobility clients. We wish them both well as they move to what’s next.”

Yannaccone, a longtime real estate leader, joined Anywhere in 2015 and has held several executive leadership positions across the company’s franchise and owned brokerage operations. In November 2020, she was appointed chief executive officer of Anywhere Brands (formerly known as Realogy Franchise Group LLC), which includes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby’s International Realty. Prior to joining Anywhere, Yannaccone served in senior roles within residential real estate organizations. She is consistently recognized as a leader within the industry, including for her contributions helping women in real estate with the “What Moves Her” campaign she founded.

Casey, a residential real estate veteran, has held leadership roles with Anywhere for more than 30 years, including as chief executive officer of Anywhere Integrated Services (formerly known as Realogy Title Group LLC) since 2002. He is a skilled real estate services operator with extensive experience in title, escrow, and settlement services, and serves on the Boards of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, the company’s mortgage joint-venture, and Title Resources Group underwriter joint-venture.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to RISMedia for further updates.