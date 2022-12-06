Florida real estate entrepreneurs Kevin Johnson, Giuseppe Pistone, Peggy Clemente, and John Carpenter have announced the official grand opening of CENTURY 21 Edge. The new brokerage begins business with locations in Orlando and Pembroke Pines (Broward County).

Johnson, Pistone, Clemente, and Carpenter have shaped Florida real estate for more than four decades, the company said. In that time, they’ve built a strong relationship between themselves and their respective affiliated agents, from networking at signature CENTURY 21® events to sending referrals back and forth.

CENTURY 21 Edge says their team of sales professionals numbers 100, who represent 32 countries and speak 14 languages. The leadership team’s five-year plan is to have offices in all major metropolitan areas of Florida.

“CENTURY 21 Edge is committed to our four pillars: Education, Diversity + Inclusion, Gratitude, and Entrepreneurship,” explained Johnson, who will serve as chief executive officer. “We’re hyper-focused on providing our affiliated agents with tools, services, and resources to remove the friction between generating leads and closing the transaction and allow them to do what they do best; build lifelong customer relationships through delivering extraordinary experiences.”

“Like many other business arrangements, ours started with conversations of doing something together, and over the years, we realized that the four owners truly complement each other’s strengths and weaknesses as a collective group,” added Pistone. “We are excited about the future and the ability to serve real estate consumers throughout Florida.”

Clemente agrees, “The sky is the limit for CENTURY 21 Edge. There is strength in numbers, and the economies of scale mean we are laser-focused on growth in our affiliated agent’s businesses and around acquisitions. We are actively seeking acquisition opportunities in strategic markets throughout Florida with the goal of acquiring two to three new companies in 2023.”

“Kevin, Giuseppe, Peggy, and John give 121% and go above and beyond on behalf of their family of agents,” added Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “I’m confident that they will do whatever it takes to make a difference in the lives of the people and the markets they serve.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com.