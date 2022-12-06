Second Century Ventures (SCV) has announced that they have opened applications for the 2023 U.S. REACH and REACH Commercial technology growth programs.

The NAR-backed venture capital fund also announced the appointment of a new executive director to the helm of the U.S. program. Ashley Stinton, who previously served as SCV and REACH’s head of marketing and communications, will lead the organization’s U.S.-based team focused on technology that serves residential and consumer markets, SCV stated.

“REACH offers an unmatched level of support and growth to the proptech community,” said Stinton. “I am honored and excited to lead the NAR REACH team as we continue to elevate the role of technology in and beyond real estate. As we look to the year ahead, we will embrace the market’s most pressing challenges as an opportunity to source new ideas and evolve existing solutions to benefit consumers, real estate professionals and the economy as a whole.”

The National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) REACH program aims to select and help scale the most promising new technology companies in real estate and adjacent industries, including banking, insurance and home services. Participants in the program receive premier access to the following:

Mentorship from real estate, venture capital and technology sector leaders;

Education on how to navigate the trillion-dollar global property industry from top experts;

Exclusive opportunities at the most impactful conferences, trade shows and networking events;

Unique access to top media and academic organizations; and

A global network of highly talented, like-minded entrepreneurs from more than 200 REACH portfolio companies and curated program sponsors.

“Real estate technology continues to undergo a significant transformation, and the startups selected for the REACH program will play a critical role in helping to drive that change,” said NAR CEO and SCV President Bob Goldberg. “REACH companies get access to resources and expertise to help expand their network and accelerate their growth. Their ideas and ingenuity will help ensure that REALTORS® continue to have access to the latest technology and remain in the best possible position to serve consumers here in the U.S. and across the world.”

REACH, which operates across North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific, also recently expanded its operations to Latin America.

Applications for the 2023 U.S. REACH and REACH Commercial programs will be accepted through January 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.nar-reach.com.